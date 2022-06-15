Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus cut their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Vontier alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. Vontier has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.