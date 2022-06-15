Wafra Inc. Acquires 48,627 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,627 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.80. 227,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,559,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $284.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.