Wafra Inc. Decreases Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Wafra Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,683 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bumble by 184.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

BMBL traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,765. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

