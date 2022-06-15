Wafra Inc. Purchases 514,032 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 872,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,032 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $41,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 850,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,295,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.22. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 761,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,488,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,494,730 shares of company stock worth $42,796,679 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

