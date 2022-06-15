Wafra Inc. Sells 19,162 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wafra Inc. lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,162 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.3% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $47,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

NOW traded up $7.39 on Wednesday, hitting $452.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

