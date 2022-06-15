Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,027,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

