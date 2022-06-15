Waltonchain Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and $616,162.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,249,392 coins and its circulating supply is 80,274,180 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

