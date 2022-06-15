Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.23

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 5031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1,037.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,619,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

