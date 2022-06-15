Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Up 3.2%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 26,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 329,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Weidai worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online finance marketplace business in the People's Republic of China. Its platform serves as the intermediary for borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners and provides them with accessible credit. The company offers auto-backed loans; other secured loans comprising home equity and construction machinery loans; and unsecured loans, including professional credit and consumption loans.

