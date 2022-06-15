Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EOD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 195,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,360. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOD. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 837,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 452,918 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

