Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.45. 3,573,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,309. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.78 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,537,000 after buying an additional 197,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Welltower by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.