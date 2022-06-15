Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.
WELL traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.45. 3,573,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,309. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.78 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,537,000 after buying an additional 197,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Welltower by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
