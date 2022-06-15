Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE WELL traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,664. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $99.43.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
