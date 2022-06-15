Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Wendy’s stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 71,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.65.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $266,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

