Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $71.49

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.49 and last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 2949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.