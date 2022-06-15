Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.25

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $10.50. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 47,311 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
