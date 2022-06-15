Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.25

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $10.50. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 47,311 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 879,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 379,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

