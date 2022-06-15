Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 13,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 15,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.79%.

About Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

