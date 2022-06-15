Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.66

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 282048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEF shares. CIBC cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Western Forest Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.01.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$359.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.