Westshore Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,880 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.98. 239,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,695,635. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

