Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 60,074 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,817,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. 11,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,344. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.