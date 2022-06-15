Westshore Wealth LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Westshore Wealth LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $231.75. 17,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.90. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

