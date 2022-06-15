Westshore Wealth LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after purchasing an additional 578,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,975,000 after purchasing an additional 350,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,896,000 after purchasing an additional 258,712 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 197,774 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 289,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after buying an additional 171,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,486. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

