WhiteCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $7.45 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $45.98 million and $7.45 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00021657 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00013079 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000984 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

