Whiteheart Price Down 31.7% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $703,407.31 and approximately $19,067.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $79.14 or 0.00350463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

