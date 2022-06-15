Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Buys 690 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

