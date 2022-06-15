Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Buys Shares of 1,610 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after purchasing an additional 641,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $124.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.60. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

