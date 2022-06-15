Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

