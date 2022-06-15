Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 105 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average is $239.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

