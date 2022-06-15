Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 32 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $416.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

