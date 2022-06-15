Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 3,293 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.