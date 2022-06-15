Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.72. The company has a market capitalization of $685.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.80. Winmark has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $277.99.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Winmark by 96.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

