WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.84

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 10834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

