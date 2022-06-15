WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.73

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.73 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 4409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after acquiring an additional 96,782 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,468,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,669,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,018,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 51,123 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

