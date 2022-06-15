Woodline Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $26,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $26,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 252,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,416 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3,778.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 122,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 334.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

