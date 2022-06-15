Woodline Partners LP Buys 428,127 Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 848,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,127 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 2.53% of Imago BioSciences worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,957. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

