Woodline Partners LP Has $37.42 Million Stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,764 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.03% of Beauty Health worth $37,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its position in Beauty Health by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

SKIN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. 30,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

