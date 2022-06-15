Woodline Partners LP Has $45.42 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 512.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,611 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $45,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.85. 49,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,876 shares of company stock worth $17,449,150 over the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

