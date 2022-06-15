Woodline Partners LP Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,133 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 1,178,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,038,371. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

