Woodline Partners LP Increases Stake in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 146.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,285 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $21,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

ESMT stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,346. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

