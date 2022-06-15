Woodline Partners LP Trims Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,674 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.81% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $30,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,192,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,202,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $855,537.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,967.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $507,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,016,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. 16,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,814. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

