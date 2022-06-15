Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 143,270 shares.The stock last traded at $22.28 and had previously closed at $24.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.