Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 108,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

About Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.