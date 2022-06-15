Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 108,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.
About Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wrap Technologies (WRTC)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.