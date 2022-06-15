XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.10

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.10 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 30.25 ($0.37). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 142,997 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.92) price target on shares of XLMedia in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £78.71 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.10.

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

