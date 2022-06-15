XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Increased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,223,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,669,000 after buying an additional 556,991 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 632.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,193,000 after buying an additional 522,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,882,000 after buying an additional 300,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

