XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.15

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 10652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 114,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 85,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.