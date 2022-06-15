XSGD (XSGD) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $107.94 million and $1.79 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,223.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.66 or 0.32914603 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00402826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00037202 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 157,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 149,734,426 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars.

