Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.50

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 849554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.
The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10.
Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
