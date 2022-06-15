Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.50

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 849554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

