Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

Shares of ZM traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,003. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $133.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.42.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,609 shares of company stock worth $5,375,533 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

