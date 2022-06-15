Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Wolfe Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.25. 34,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,003. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,609 shares of company stock worth $5,375,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

