Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,699 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

