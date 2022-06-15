Zullo Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $20,006,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,252,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

